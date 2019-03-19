ORLANDO, Fla. — A Winter Park realtor has been arrested after police allege the man raped a woman who traveled from China to look at properties in Orlando.

Wentworth Huang Wang, 38, accused of raping client

Client was a woman from China visiting to look at homes in Orlando

DNA sample collected from Wang matched DNA found on woman's clothes

Wentworth Huang Wang, 38, is charged with three counts of sexual battery, according to an arrest affidavit.

The woman, who first reported the allegations to the Irvine Police Department, said she was in Orlando for three days from China to look at homes in the area.

She told police she used a company called “LianJia Overseas” for transportation and housing during her trip and was put in contact with Wang as her realtor.

The woman arrived to Orlando in early March 2018, and over the next couple of days, Wang allegedly would pick the woman up to look at houses.

On her last day in Orlando, the woman told police Wang took her to dinner and a fair. According to her, Wang aggressively held her hand, saying he “did not want her to leave” and that she should consider him a “potential boyfriend.” She reportedly thought he was joking.

According to the affidavit, when Wang took the woman back to the home in which she was staying, he eventually kissed her without her consent.

The woman told police she became scared and tried to be compliant so Wang wouldn’t hurt her. She said Wang later sexually battered her three times.

Wang allegedly also told the woman not to tell authorities, saying he reportedly knew people at the Orlando Police Department.

The next day, the woman traveled to California and reported the incident through a rape hotline, and the Irvine Police Department was eventually contacted.

In October, Winter Park Police collected a DNA sample from Wang under a search warrant, which investigators later found matched DNA found on the woman and her clothes.

Wang was taken into custody Sunday.