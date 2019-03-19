ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab the rain gear and the jackets, the weather is going to keep you from spending much time outside on Tuesday.

The highs are in the upper 60s as a front is stalled out to our south and a weather disturbance is moving in from the Gulf of Mexico.

This combination is bringing rain for the morning commute and it will keep temperatures sharply cooler than average.

The rain coverage will be the highest through the first half of your Tuesday before becoming focused along the Interstate 95 by Tuesday afternoon.

Areas to the south and southeast of Interstate 4 will see the best chance for moderate rain through the early afternoon.

The onshore northeasterly winds will then keep the rain chances going along the Central Florida's East Coast through Tuesday evening, with temperatures taking a tumble back into the 50s.

The rain chances will taper overnight and skies will be mostly cloudy leading into Wednesday morning.

Highs will reach the low to mid-70s for Wednesday afternoon. This is a little closer to average.

A high will usher in drier air that will clear out our skies and help temperatures warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s by week's end.

If you have outdoor plans this weekend, it is look much warmer and brighter to get outside. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s both afternoons. Morning temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s.

The next best chance of rain looks to arrive on Monday when a cold front moves through the region.

Beach & Surf Forecast

Surfing conditions will be poor for Tuesday. Wave heights will be 3 to 4 plus feet with a stronger east-northeast wind swell. The rip current risk will be elevated thanks to the stronger onshore winds.

Ocean water temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s.

Boating conditions are hazardous. Small craft advisories run from Tuesday through Wednesday morning.

Seas will be 6 to 9 feet and this will make for rough, dangerous waters on the intracoastal. The winds will be strong out of the north at 15 to 25 knots.

