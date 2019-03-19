WINTER PARK, Fla. — The late Mister Rogers’ birthday is Wednesday, so Rollins College is going into the archives to bring back a special event celebrating their most famous alumnus.
Here are five things to know about the Mister Rogers Walking Tour:
- Fred McFeely Rogers majored in music composition at Rollins College. He graduated in 1951. The campus is speckled with tributes, homages, and memorabilia, some of which are taken out during the “walking tour” periods. The current one runs through March 31.
- The self-guided walking tour is free. It hits up five locations, starting at the Cornell Fine Arts Museum, where Rogers’ sweater and famous sneakers are on display.
- Rogers’ mom remarried after his dad died. Her new last name had become Flagg. If you look closely on his famous sweater, you’ll see her name on the label — she made his seaters, zipper and all.
- The second stop on the tour takes you inside the Tiedtke Concert Hall, where a large portrait hangs in the Fred Rogers Lobby. In the Olin Library, you’ll find handwritten letters, rare books, and photos.
- The tour is available through March 31 (except on Mondays): 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Friday; noon to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.