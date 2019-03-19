UTRECHT, Netherlands — Dutch police are trying to find what motivated a 37-year-old Turkish man into killing three people and injuring five in a shooting on Monday in the city of Utrecht, saying a note in a getaway car might point to terrorism.

Gokmen Tanis accused of shooting

Police believe note found in getaway car might prove motive

Gokmen Tanis is accused of the shooting, which left a 19-year-old woman, and two men, 28 and 49, dead.

Of the five injured, three were seriously wounded.

Authorities stated that there is no relationship between Tanis and the victims.

When he was caught in a house in Oudenoord, authorities found a firearm, police stated.

On Tuesday, police issued a statement that terrorism is being considered as a motive to the shooting after a letter was found in a getaway car allegedly used by Tanis.

The details of the letter have not been revealed.

Two Utrecht men, 23 and 27 years old, have been arrested, according to police, however, their charges have not been announced.