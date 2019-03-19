KISSIMMEE, Fla. — In the cow capital of Florida, the city of Kissimmee is letting their livestock run free – all for the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo .

RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo in Kissimmee

Cattle drive kicks off rodeo, lets livestock run through city streets

There’s $1 million in prizes during the entire event

At just 27 years old, Army veteran Austin Beaty has quite the resume. He was deployed on two different tours in the Middle East and was a deputy sheriff in Virginia.

“When I was overseas, I would often reflect on rodeos and just think about how happy it makes you,” Beaty said, who also happens to be a bull-riding champion. “This is my place, this is the place where I make friends.”

He’s in Kissimmee to participate in the RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo. A cattle drive is kicking off the rodeo which starts Thursday. Roads were closed down as horses galloped through the streets of Kissimmee and herded cattle through downtown.

Steve Knowles, Livestock Chairman for RAM National Circuit Finals Rodeo said, “It’s a great part of our heritage, and we don’t want to forget it. And the cattle drive is how it used to begin, and we re-create that.”

“Money can’t buy you this happiness,” Beauty said, emphasizing he’s not just in it for the cash. “Just to be here and compete here is a privilege at a national level.”

This year the rodeo is teaming up with the Country Thunder Music Festival at the Silver Spurs Rodeo Arena in Osceola Heritage Park.

The rodeo runs from March 21 to March 24.