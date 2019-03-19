ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman told investigators that the worker who died at Disney World's Epcot last week fell out of a cherry picker basket, according to a newly released Sheriff's Office incident report.

George Walter "DeWayne" Grimes killed March 12 after fall at Epcot

Witness told deputies she saw man trying to load cherry picker on truck

She said she came back later and realized he'd been in an accident

George Walter "DeWayne" Grimes, 58, of Orlando was pronounced dead by Reedy Creek firefighters after "suffering a fall" just after 5 p.m. March 12.

A preliminary report said no foul play is suspected.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office report released Tuesday says a female witness described as a custodial Disney cast member told deputies that as she made her rounds, she passed by Grimes in the "employees only" area of the park, behind the scenes near the Morocco pavilion.

She said she saw Grimes standing in the basket of a green cherry picker, trying to maneuver it onto a green Sunbelt Rentals tow truck, whose bed was at an angle to allow the cherry picker to be loaded.

She said she saw the man, who she said appeared frustrated, go to the truck, enter the cab, and return to the cherry picker. That's when she left to continue her rounds.

Later, she said she saw fire officials on scene and learned that the man had died.

The incident report says investigators didn't find any safety equipment in the area, aside from safety glasses. Family members said Tuesday that not using safety equipment would have been extremely uncharacteristic of Grimes, who had been with Sunbelt for a year after working at Disney for more than 30 years.

Last August, a worker fell into a vat of oil at an energy facility near Disney World. Reedy Creek Fire responded and recovered the man's body. Just two weeks later, two construction workers fell to their deaths at a hotel construction site at Lake Buena Vista.

A funeral for Grimes is scheduled for Wednesday.