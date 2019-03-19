EUSTIS, Fla. — A 21-year-old man strangled his pregnant stepmom while they were in a car at a Eustis cemetery last week, an arrest affidavit says.

Ian Magnus Anselmo charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder

His stepmom, Sue-Ellen Anselmo, died at ORMC on Monday

Police say he strangled her in car last week at a Eustis cemetery

Ian Magnus Anselmo, 21, of Eustis is charged with second-degree attempted murder in the death of his stepmother, Sue-Ellen Kathleen Anselmo.

But Eustis Police said Tuesday that after Sue-Ellen Anselmo died at Orlando Regional Medical Center on Monday afternoon, those charges may be upgraded to second-degree homicide.

According to the affidavit, Anselmo called police last Wednesday afternoon to report that "I killed my mom. She's dead," and that he had strangled her. When officers arrived at Greenwood Cemetery, he told them he and his stepmother had been in an argument. He also said his dad was going to be very upset, the affidavit says.

Officers said Sue-Ellen Anselmo had "injuries consistent with a violent altercation."

Lake County EMS rushed Sue-Ellen Anselmo to AdventHealth Waterman hospital in critical condition, where staff were able to get a pulse, the affidavit says. Investigators also learned there that she was pregnant.

Ian Anselmo also faces a charge of aggravated battery on a pregnant female.