MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An Ocala man died Monday morning after he lost control of his vehicle 301 in Marion County , according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The Chevrolet struck a power pole, and later a tree

The deadly crash happened around 7:30 a.m. The driver of a 2006 Chevrolet, 20-year-old Kyle R. Kinsey, was traveling north on US-441/US-301 in the left lane.

According to troopers, Kinsey veered onto the west grass shoulder and overcorrected the Chevrolet. Consequently, he ended up driving onto the east grass shoulder, hitting a power pole.

The Chevrolet then overturned until it struck a tree.

FHP says Kinsey was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.