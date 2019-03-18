DELTONA, Fla. — A Florida man used a stolen credit card at a GameStop where he applied for a job just two weeks ago, Volusia County deputies say.

Dylon Santana, 20, of Deltona was found riding a bicycle Sunday afternoon and arrested on grand theft, illegal use of credit cards, and armed burglary charges.

According to the Sheriff's Office , deputies responded Saturday afternoon to a home on East Normandy Boulevard in Deltona over a report of a vehicle burglary. The man said he was alerted by his credit card company that there were several suspicious charges on his card, including for GameStop. That's when he went out to his truck and realized that his gun, ammunition, wallet, ID cards, and the credit card were gone.

Deputies said the man told them his truck may have been left unlocked.

Detectives went to the GameStop, where the manager recalled a man recently using the credit card. The manager said he remembered the man had filled out a job application at the store earlier this month.

The next day, detectives caught up with Santana, they said. They recovered the credit card, but the handgun has not been found.