NATIONWIDE -- The Powerball jackpot has surged past the half-billion mark after no one hit the winner numbers during Saturday's drawing.
With an estimated $550 million up for grabs for Wednesday night's drawing, the jackpot is now the eighth largest in the game's history, according to lottery officials.
Wednesday night's drawing comes with a cash option estimated at $335 million.
The Powerball jackpot has rolled over 23 times since a winning ticket was sold in New York for the December 26 drawing.