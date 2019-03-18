ORLANDO, Fla. — The grey days roll on across central Florida and Monday you will want to hold onto the rain gear, yet again.

Moisture continues to move out of the Gulf of Mexico behind a front that is stalled out across south Florida.

This setup will continue to bring the chance for light to moderate rain at times for Monday afternoon. In addition to the rain chances, skies will stay mostly cloudy and the winds will be breezy out of the north and northeast.

Temperatures will stay cooler than average with areas to the north and west of Interstate 4 staying in the 60s this afternoon. Highs around Orlando and points to the south will break into the lower 70s.

Temperatures will then be on the verge of chilly overnight and waking up on Tuesday morning.

Spots in Marion County could feel temperatures in the upper 40s by Tuesday morning. Most neighborhoods will wake up to temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday may see a 50 to 60 percent coverage of rain.

The best chance for pockets of heavy rain will stretch from the I-4 corridor and south. Central and southern lake counties will have a good chance for rain along with Orlando and spots from I-4 south into Osceola and Brevard counties.

The far northern counties, such as Marion, Volusia and Flagler counties, will have a lower coverage of rain Tuesay afternoon. High temperatures will once again be in the middle to upper 60s.

Skies will start to clear out on Wednesday. There will still be a slight chance for a few showers, but the coverage will be low.

Afternoon temperatures will moderate back into the low to mid-70s after starting out in the 50s. An area of high pressure will build across the southeastern U.S. This high will usher in drier air and keep skies mostly sunny for the end of the week.

Temperatures will continue to warm back up into the upper 70s for the end of the week. Overnight lows will be cool as they dip into the middle to upper 50s.

Beach & Surf Forecast

Surfing conditions will be poor for Monday and Tuesday.

Wave heights for Monday will increase to 3 to 4 feet with a northeasterly and east-northeasterly wind swell.

The rip current risk remains elevated so it is best to swim within sight of lifeguard. Ocean water temperatures range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s.

Boating conditions are hazardous. Small craft advisories run from today through Wednesday morning. Seas will be 5 to 7 feet and this will make for choppy waters on the intracoastal.

The winds will be strong out of the north at 15 to 20 knots. Even though the winds will be diminishing in the coming days, boating conditions will remain poor as large northeast swells impact the coastline.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.