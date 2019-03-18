LAKE MARY, Fla. -- The opening of yet another tech company is providing about 200 people with decent-paying jobs in Lake Mary.

New tech jobs come to Lake Mary

Finastra, a software company, brought 200 jobs

The influx is helping other local businesses

Josh Field remembers when Lake Mary, just 30 years ago, was a small town.

"This was not even a developed area back then," Field said.

In the last few years, several tech companies have moved in, bringing hundreds of jobs with them.

The latest one, a software company called Finastra , just opened its largest headquarters in Lake Mary, adding another 200 jobs. Finastra provides technical support solutions to financial companies.

The job boom is also helping nearby businesses.

At AlphaGraphics, the influx of jobs means more printing work.

"Just did a huge job for one of the tech companies right down the street, who's doing their annual convention," said Field, the owner of AlphaGraphics. "The needed all kinds of printed materials, brochures."

Kase Ellers, a Central Florida realtor, said the new jobs have helped raise home values.

"I really think a lot of the tech firms being stationed in Lake Mary over the last five, six years… it's really given us an influx of new relocation buyers," Ellers said.

Ellers said it’s also tightened the rental market.

"It has been a really tight rental market, but it’s great for those homeowners here in Central Florida who have a home they’re looking to rent out they can make a really nice profit from," Ellers said.

Field said he’s already planning on doubling the size of his business in the next few years just to keep up with growing demand.

"As this economy grows we just grow right along with it," he said.

Executives at the newly-opened Finastra say they chose Lake Mary, in part, because if its proximity to UCF, which provides a good source of qualified employees.