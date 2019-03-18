UTRECHT, Netherlands — A fugitive is at large after authorities in the Dutch city of Utrecht announced that "multiple people have been injured" following a shooting on a tram on Monday and that terrorism might be the motive.

Unknown how many are hurt

No deaths have been reported

Onderzoek naar schietincident #24oktoberplein in #Utrecht is gaande. Daarin houden we ook rekening met een eventueel terroristisch motief. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

The shooting happened at around 10:45 a.m. local time (5:45 a.m. ET) in the Dutch city's 24 October Square and that the area has been cordoned off, police tweeted on Monday.

Authorities did not tweet how many people were shot or why they suspect it was a possible terrorist attack.

Dutch anti-terror coordinator Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg announced that the "threat level up to 5, only for province #Utrecht up to 18 hours."

He also stated that a fugitive is at large and terrorism cannot be ruled out.

Threath level raised to 5, exclusively for the province of #utrecht untill 18 hrs. Perpetrator on the run. We cannot rule out terrorist motive. Follow local authorities for instructions. — PJ Aalbersberg NCTV (@PJAalbersberg) March 18, 2019

Several trauma units have been deployed.

Melding schietincident #24oktoberplein in Utrecht was om 10.45 uur. Het gaat om een schietincident in een tram. Meerdere traumaheli's zijn ingezet om hulp te verlenen. — Politie Utrecht (@PolitieUtrecht) March 18, 2019

No arrests have been mentioned by the police.