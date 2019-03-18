UTRECHT, Netherlands — A fugitive is at large after authorities in the Dutch city of Utrecht announced that "multiple people have been injured" following a shooting on a tram on Monday and that terrorism might be the motive.

  • Unknown how many are hurt
  • No deaths have been reported

The shooting happened at around 10:45 a.m. local time (5:45 a.m. ET) in the Dutch city's 24 October Square and that the area has been cordoned off, police tweeted on Monday.

Authorities did not tweet how many people were shot or why they suspect it was a possible terrorist attack.

Dutch anti-terror coordinator Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg announced that the "threat level up to 5, only for province #Utrecht up to 18 hours."

He also stated that a fugitive is at large and terrorism cannot be ruled out.

Several trauma units have been deployed.

No arrests have been mentioned by the police.

It is unknown if this is related to the New Zealand terror attack on Friday. Utrecht has a large Muslim population.