DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Video released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows a man who had just gotten out of prison fleeing from law enforcement Saturday night.

Deputies say 25-year-old John Mai sped off from a deputy attempting to stop him.

In the video, his vehicle is seen narrowly missing several vehicles and eventually crashing into the front porch of a Daytona Beach home before taking off on foot.

Mai was just released after a 10-year prison sentence for vehicular homicide and fleeing from law enforcement, deputies said.

He's now facing charges including fleeing from law enforcement, driving with a suspended license and drug possession. Mai was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail on Sunday morning after posting $12,500 bail.

A passenger who ran from Mai's vehicle was not found.