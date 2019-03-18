DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Video released by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office shows a man who had just gotten out of prison fleeing from law enforcement Saturday night.
- John Mai was just released from prison for vehicular homicide
- Deputies say he led them on high-speed chase Saturday night
- Passenger who ran from Mai's vehicle has not been captured
Deputies say 25-year-old John Mai sped off from a deputy attempting to stop him.
In the video, his vehicle is seen narrowly missing several vehicles and eventually crashing into the front porch of a Daytona Beach home before taking off on foot.
Mai was just released after a 10-year prison sentence for vehicular homicide and fleeing from law enforcement, deputies said.
He's now facing charges including fleeing from law enforcement, driving with a suspended license and drug possession. Mai was released from the Volusia County Branch Jail on Sunday morning after posting $12,500 bail.
A passenger who ran from Mai's vehicle was not found.