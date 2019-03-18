TAVARES, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is expected to release more details Monday morning about a deputy-involved shooting over the weekend that left a man being sent to the hospital.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement taking the lead, which is standard in a deputy-involved shooting.

The shooting happened at around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday when deputy, who has not been named, showed up to the Carrington at Four Corners apartment complex to respond to a domestic violence call.

Investigators say when the deputy confronted the man involved in the incident, he allegedly pulled out a gun.

The deputy then at that point pulled out his service weapon and fired at the suspect, according to authorities.

It is unclear exactly how severe the injuries are that the man received. Authorities have not released that information.

Apartment resident Matt Ray said he was in his apartment when he heard shots fired.

"I heard 'boom boom', like the Disney fireworks," Ray said.

Later, Ray said he saw the suspect as first responders treated him for his injuries.

"He was laying there, they were pumping away on him," Ray explained.

On Monday morning, an update is expected on the condition of the man and the names of those involved.