OVIEDO, Fla. — When basketball player Shawn Witherspoon graduated from Oviedo High School in 2002, he was the all-time leading scorer in Central Florida with more than 2,400 points.

He went from small town Oviedo to small town Murray, Kentucky, where he played basketball for the Murray State Racers.

“It felt like home when I got up there," Shawn explained. "Everybody, even on my recruiting visit, it felt so welcoming. They wanted you to be there.”

Over his five years as a Racer, Shawn played in two NCAA tournaments. It's an experience he still doesn’t truly know how to describe, but it certainly makes him smile from ear to ear.

“I don’t know if my vocabulary is big enough to find a word to describe the feeling of it," Shawn said. "It was a feeling that I never had. I think the only feeling that matches that is the birth of my two sons.”

With the Racers, Shawn and his team lost in the first round of both. Despite losses to Illinois and North Carolina, it was still worth it for the kid from Oviedo who wanted the taste of something great.

“Getting what you worked for," Shawn said. "I think that feeling is one of the biggest feelings and best feelings you can have as an athlete is knowing you put in the work.”

Shawn is now back living in Seminole County , and working at Winter Springs High School as a reading teacher. He’s hoping he can help current and future students reach their full potential and have experiences like he did at Murray State.

Shawn says he filled out two brackets this year. Murray State makes it to the final four in one of them, the other has Duke taking on North Carolina in the finals.