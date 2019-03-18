FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Monday on Interstate 95, drivers in Flagler County will start noticing big changes on the busy highway — it’s all thanks to a resurfacing project by the Florida Dept. of Transportation .

Here’s what you can expect from the big changes, along with when construction will finish:

1) What’s the project?

The $28.8 million project will mill and resurface all travel lanes of I-95 from the Old Dixie Highway interchange (Exit 278) to the St. Johns County line, including on ramps and off ramps.

2) When will I start seeing changes?

Starting Monday, drivers can expect single lane closures during the day, and double lane closures at night on northbound I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway (Exit 289) to the St. Johns county Line.

Single lane closures are permitted from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., while double lane closures may occur from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

3) Where will the changes happen?

The contractor plans to start pavement work on both northbound and southbound I-95 in the northern segment of the project from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns county line. That work is expected to continue until the fall.

The contractor will then begin work on the southern segment from the Volusia County line to north of Palm Coast Parkway.

4) What other road improvements are expected?

Work also includes shoulder treatment, additional guardrail, signal improvements at the State Road 100 and Palm Coast Parkway interchanges, as well as other safety enhancements and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) components.

5) When will the project be completed?

The entire project is expected to be completed Fall 2020.