WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 77-year-old man crashed his car into a Taco Bell location in Winter Haven Saturday afternoon, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

No injuries reported

Building suffered significant damage

Police said Emmanuel Akowuah, 77, of New York, and his wife were parked in a parking spot directly in front of the Taco Bell located at 1799 3rd Street SW just before the crash occurred.

Akowuah told officers he put the car in reverse as they were preparing to leave, but then back into drive. As a result, the car jumped the curb and went into the building. The vehicle came to rest about 10 feet inside the restaurant.

The vehicles airbags did deploy with the impact, but Akowuah and his wife were not injured. No injuries were reported inside the restaurant, either.

No further information has been released.