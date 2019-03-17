PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola woman was sentenced to life in prison for allegedly killing her nine-year-old cousin by sitting on her.

A jury found Veronica Posey, 66, guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Dericka Lindsay, 9, in 2017.

Posey reportedly weighs around 320 pounds.

Dericka was living with her adoptive parents, Grace and James Smith, at the time of her death. The Smiths called Posey to help discipline Dericka, which she reportedly did by helping the Smiths first beat the girl, then by sitting on her for several minutes.

Posey's attorney, Michael Griffith, said they may appeal the verdict.

"Obviously, we are very upset," said Griffith. "We respect the jury's verdict, but we're not very happy with the verdict and we are going to get a copy of the transcript and look to see if there are any avenues of appeal."

James Smith pleaded no contest to his involvement in his adoptive daughter's death and is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence. Grace Smith's trial is currently on hold because she has been hospitalized.