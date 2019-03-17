ORLANDO, Fla. — In New Zealand, relatives of the 50 people killed in an attack on two mosques Friday wait anxiously for the remains of their loved ones to be released.

Police in Christchurch said pathologists and coroners were working as fast as they could to release the bodies, which must be cleansed and buried as soon as possible after death, according to Islamic law. Usually bodies are burried within 24 hours.

New Zealand's prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, said a small number of bodies would be released to families Sunday, and they hoped they would have all of the bodies released by Wednesday.

Forty-two people were killed at the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch Friday, and another seven were killed at the Linwood Mosque. One more person died later at Christchurch Hospital, were 34 injured victims still remain.

"You overcome evil with good"

Memorials and other shows of solidarity continue around the world for the victims of the attack in Christchurch.

On Saturday night, dozens, including members of Central Florida's Muslim community, gathered at Lake Eola for a "circle of healing."

They were joined by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, the city commission, and Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

One by one, the names of the 50 victims in the attack were read, along with messages of prayer and hope.

“We stand with that community in Christchurch, New Zealand and Orlando stands with them,” said Imam Muhammed Musri of the Islamic Society of Central Florida.

Also speaking during the memorial was Pulse Orlando survivor Brandon Wolf, and Christine Leinonen, mother of Pulse victim Christopher Leinonen.

“Just as we did after June 12 2016, we are called upon to throw our arms around their shoulders," Wolf said.

"You overcome evil with good," said Leinonen.

The Islamic Center of Orlando will also be holding a prayer service Sunday after noon to honor the victims of the attack in New Zealand.

That service is taking place at the Islamic Center of Orlando on Ruby Lake Road at 3 p.m.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.