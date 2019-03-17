HAINES CITY, Fla. — A year and a half after a liver transplant helped save his life, a Haines City boy is about to embark on the vacation of a lifetime, thanks to the Make-a-Wish Foundation.

Jerone Horton, 10, found out he had a tumor in his liver in the summer of 2017. His mother, Caress Smith, took him to the hospital after his stomach aches wouldn’t go away.

“When we first found out in Nemour’s [Children’s Hospital] in Orlando that he had liver cancer, my whole body was just numb," Smith told us. "You see it every day on the TV, but you never knew it would hit home."

Jerone was fortunate enough to receive a liver transplant a few months later.

“I was a little bit scared, but I knew I could accomplish anything,” said Jerone.

He underwent chemotherapy before and after the transplant and had to be homeschooled for a year.

“It was a little bit rough, but I got help from my mom, and my grandma and my auntie and my great grandma,” Jerone told us.

Now a year and a half later, Horton says he’s feeling good and he’s back in school at Horizons Elementary.

“I’m feeling great now. It feels like I never had that,” he said.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation thought it was the perfect time to grant his wish of going to the Nickelodeon Hotel and Resort in Punta Cana for spring break.

“I’m looking forward to staying in the Sponge Bob House and doing fun things with slime,” Jerone said.

His grandmother, Janet West Smith, said they’re grateful for the community’s support

“Between the hospital bills and other things, we could’ve never afforded to take him to Punta Cana so this was a blessing,” she said.