New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand formally joined the 2020 White House race on Sunday and previewed the hard line she will take against President Donald Trump by announcing a rally outside one of his signature Manhattan properties.
She had spent more than a month traveling around the country to gauge support for a run.
"Well, it hasn't always, and it isn't right now," she says. "Brave doesn't pit people against each other. Brave doesn't put money over lives. Brave doesn't spread hate. Cloud truth. Build a wall. That's what fear does."
In the video, Gillibrand says that the country needs a leader who "makes bold, brave choices" and "someone who isn't afraid of progress. That's why I'm running for president."
She said her debut speech as a candidate will come next Sunday in front of the Trump International Hotel & Tower in New York.
Gillibrand has been one of the most forceful critics of the Trump administration. Using the backdrop of one of Trump's marquee properties is a clear challenge to the president.
She announced her exploratory committee in January in an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." Since then, she has visited a number of states to assess political support for a White House bid.
This coming week she plans to campaign in Michigan, Iowa and Nevada, leading up to her New York kickoff.
Gillibrand has been a vocal advocate for electing more women to office, as well as combating sexual assault and violence in politics and the military.