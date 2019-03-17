PALM COAST, Fla. — A patrol rifle and handgun were stolen from a Flagler County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle Saturday evening, according to the agency.

Investigators said the incident occurred in the area of Beachway Drive in Palm Coast.

According to officials, all sheriff's office vehicles are equipped with built-in security features and a vehicle security system. Investigators are now working to determine if any of those systems failed in the course of the burglary.

"We are working diligently to determine why the security system failed and following all leads to identify the suspect," said Flagler Sheriff Rick Staly.

In addition to the investigation of the burglary itself, the Sheriff's Loss Control Review Board will investigate the incident to confirm compliance with agency policy in regards to proper securing of weapons and ammunition in the vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911 and mention Case Number 2019-26064. Tips can also be sent via email to TIPS@flaglersheriff.com or sent anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS.