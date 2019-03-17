ORLANDO, Fla. — Grey skies and the chance for showers are ahead for St. Patrick’s Day.

The front that moved through the region for the start of the weekend is stalled out across South Florida.

Moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will be riding over the front and to the north of it across Central Florida for today. This will keep the clouds and rain chances in the forecast. So if you have outdoor plans for St. Patrick’s Day, it is not going to be a washout, but just have a plan B and the rain gear on standby.

Temperatures will be much cooler compared to Saturday. Afternoon highs will only reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight tonight with the chance for a few showers. Overnight lows will dip into the middle to upper 50s for most neighborhoods.

The coverage of rain will lower from 40 percent today back to 20 percent on Monday. But, skies will stay mostly cloudy tomorrow with afternoon temperatures staying sharply cooler than average. Highs tomorrow will only reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

These types of temperatures will continue into Tuesday. On Tuesday, the rain coverage looks to spike back up to 40 percent. The front to our south may lift a little farther north with a weather disturbance moving over it. This combination could lead to a higher coverage of rain.

Osceola and Brevard counties will have the best chance for pockets of heavy rain on Tuesday, with areas farther north having a lower chance of showers. There could be a few leftover showers on Wednesday.

Temperatures start to recover by a few degrees by mid-week. Highs return to the lower 70s with morning temps in the upper 50s.

Skies will clear out and temperatures will continue to slowly warm back for week’s end. An area of high pressure will build over the region.

This high will help clear our skies out and warm temperatures back into the middle to upper 70s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The winds will eventually shift to more of a southeasterly direction and this onshore wind could trigger some rain by next Sunday.

Beach & Surf Forecast

Surfing conditions will be poor today and tomorrow. Wave heights today will only be 1 to 2 feet with a small northeasterly and east-northeasterly windswell. The rip current risk remains elevated so it is best to swim within sight of lifeguard. Ocean water temperatures range from the middle to upper 60s.

Boating condition will remain poor today and they become hazardous by this evening. Small craft should use caution today as seas will be 4 to 6 feet. This will make for choppy waters on the intracoastal. The winds will be rather strong out of the north at 10 to 20 knots. Small craft advisories could be issued later today.

