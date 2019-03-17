LONGWOOD, Fla. — Firefighters in Seminole County battled an early morning house fire that left two people dead.

Seminole County Fire Department shared video of the fatal at a home on Nicole Lane in an unincorporated area of Longwood. The agency says a woman got out of the house and called 911.

Firefighters entered the house amid the heavy flames, and found two men. The fire department says both men have died, and they were father and son.

The fire is now out and the State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.

