ORLANDO, Fla. — If you're traveling westbound from Seminole or Volusia Counties towards Orlando on I-4 late tonight, be prepared for a detour when you reach the Maitland area.

Construction on the I-4 Ultimate project in the Maitland area will reach a significant milestone, as the westbound travel lanes will be shifted to their permanent, final configuration between Maitland Boulevard and Lee Road.

Drivers on I-4 will be diverted onto Maitland Boulevard and follow a detour route to re-enter the interstate from Lee Road. Nighttime lane closures on the westbound lanes could be in place as early as 9 p.m.

This marks the first time in the I-4 Ultimate project when both east and westbound lanes have been set into their final configuration in the same location.

