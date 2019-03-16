SANFORD, Fla. — A man accused of killing an Orlando Navy recruit 34 years ago was granted bond Friday, but he has not yet left the jail.
- Thomas Garner granted $250,000 bond Friday
- Accused of murder of Pamela Cahanes
- Cahanes was found dead in 1984
Thomas Garner, 59, was arrested earlier this week in Jacksonville for the murder Pamela Cahanes in 1984.
A judge in Seminole County set Garner's bond at $250,000. At least check, he is still in the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.
Pamela Cahanes was found dead near a vacant home in Sanford in 1984, after just finishing her naval training in Orlando.
Investigators says advances in DNA technology finally led them to Garner, a dental hygienist, who was a classmate of Cahanes's.
Garner denies killing Cahanes.
Garner's scheduled for an arraignment on April 30.