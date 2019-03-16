SANFORD, Fla. — A man accused of killing an Orlando Navy recruit 34 years ago was granted bond Friday, but he has not yet left the jail.

Thomas Garner granted $250,000 bond Friday

Accused of murder of Pamela Cahanes

Cahanes was found dead in 1984

Thomas Garner, 59, was arrested earlier this week in Jacksonville for the murder Pamela Cahanes in 1984.

A judge in Seminole County set Garner's bond at $250,000. At least check, he is still in the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford.

Pamela Cahanes was found dead near a vacant home in Sanford in 1984, after just finishing her naval training in Orlando.

Investigators says advances in DNA technology finally led them to Garner, a dental hygienist, who was a classmate of Cahanes's.

Garner denies killing Cahanes.

Garner's scheduled for an arraignment on April 30.