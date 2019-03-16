CENTRAL FLORIDA — With recent arrests of teachers in Central Florida accused of sexual crimes against children, we're looking into what parents can do to keep their children safe from predators.

RECENT STORIES:

Forensic Psychiatrist Dr. Jeffrey Danziger said it's not necessarily happening more, but it is being reported more often. Children and teens are growing more aware of the importance of reporting the crimes, regardless of who is accused.

Danziger works with the courts to offer his opinion on the accused, and he has evaluated more than 400 people charged with sexually related crimes.

“One of the things we see that's sad is that most of the people who abuse children and teens, they are not someone lurking in an alley who is a stranger — often times it is a trusted person,” he said.

His career gives him a unique insight into the mind of a sexual predator preying on children. He says the adult may show more interest by giving the child extra attention or special privileges.

“They may feel flattered at first,” he explained. “It may be a way of slowing grooming them into sexual activity."

"They may be told that, 'I really love you, it's our secret, if you tell we'll both get in trouble,' and that's the sort of thing that is often really confusing for children and teens," Danzinger continued. "They lack the maturity to understand they are being manipulated by someone."

Kids need to learn that if they do tell, they will not be the ones in trouble, but rather the person who took advantage of them will.

“What you tell them is that no one can touch them and that if anybody does touch them in the wrong place — and, of course, as they get older you can be more sophisticated about what a 'wrong place' is — that they need to tell, that it is never right, and they will never get in trouble," he said.

Danziger said parents must teach children what's right without terrifying them. Most teachers, religious leaders, and coaches are good people devoted to working with children and helping them grow.