KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A little girl in Osceola County is taking Irish dancing to a whole new level, and it’s not just for St. Patrick’s Day.

Addison Bakish, 8, is a Irish dancing champion

She's one the 'North American Champion' title 3 consecutive times

Addison will compete in "An Chomhdháil World Championship" in Ireland

Chana Schroeder, the mother of 8-year-old Addison Bakish said she took her daughter to an Irish dancing competition at the age of 4, and it wasn’t long before she was recreating the steps on her own.

“She wanted a pair of socks, she wanted a pair of shoes,” Schroeder explained. “I bought her a pair and Addison started dancing, and she was actually good at it so I continued letting her do classes.”

Shortly after, Schroeder enrolled her daughter at Central Florida Irish Dance, where Addison has gotten used to performing in front of large crowds. Her teacher Sarah Costello is a professional Irish dancer who has toured with Irish Dance shows worldwide but even she is impressed with Addison’s talent.

“And I have never seen a 4-year-old take instruction the way she did. So three years later she is the third consecutive time in a row North American champion. This year was her toughest competition. She had kids that were older than her by a year in the competition from all over America, so she really had to push this year. And it was the hardest year yet, and she retained the titles,” Costello said.

She says next year, Spectrum News 13 may just be interviewing the first American to place at the "An Chomhdháil World Championship" in Ireland.

“I got better and better at Irish dancing now, and I didn’t know what World’s was, so I am like, people win worlds a lot, so maybe I can try it,” Addison said.

The Central Florida Irish Dancers have performances all over the Orlando area this weekend for St. Patrick’s Day.

Saturday March 16, 2019:

All Lucky’s Market Grocery Stores (Across Central Florida)

11am at 4169 W Town Center Boulevard Hunter's Creek, Plaza, Orlando, FL 32837

11am at 7580 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL 32792

12pm at 11750 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817

12:30pm at 11601 Regency Village Dr, Orlando, FL 32821

1:30pm at 3171 South Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32806

2:30pm at 1718 E Highway 50, Clermont, FL 34711

1:30pm at Crooked Can St. Patrick’s Festival (426 W Plant St, Winter Garden, Florida 34787)

Sunday March 17, 2019: