ORLANDO, Fla. — The weather is going to turn unsettled for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. A weak cold front is moving through Central Florida today.

Saturday highs in the 70s, 80s ahead of cold front

Scattered showers possible

Better chances for rain Sunday

Neither today or tomorrow will be a washout, but it will not be a bright sunny weekend for your outdoor plans. The cold front will shift our winds out the north and this will bring in relatively cooler air.

Skies will also be mostly cloudy and this combination of a wind shift along with cloudy skies will keep temperatures in the middle to upper 70s for today. The coverage of rain today will be fairly low. The coverage will range from 20 to 30 percent.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight tonight. Low temperatures will drop back into the middle to upper 50s. Sunday, unfortunately for St. Patrick’s Day, will bring the highest rain coverage. The coverage looks to be 50 percent for tomorrow.

The reason for the higher coverage of rain on Sunday is thanks to the front being parked just to our south and close enough to Central Florida. That combined with a weather disturbance moving over the region will trigger more clouds and higher coverage of rain for the second half of the weekend. It will not be a washout, but there is a better chance you will need the rain gear at some point on Sunday compared to today.

Afternoon highs on St. Patrick’s Day will only break into the lower 70s, which is cooler than average for mid-March.

This front and a few weather disturbances riding on top of the front will keep the clouds and the rain chances in the forecast for the first half of the upcoming week. Skies will stay grey with a 20 to 30 percent coverage of rain through at least mid-week.

Temperatures will stay cooler than average with highs only in the low to mid-70s. Morning temps will start out in the middle to upper 50s.

An area of high pressure will then build across the southeast by late week. This high pressure system will help clear our skies out and shift our winds to a more easterly and southeasterly direction. This wind shift around the high will help warm temperatures back into the upper 70s and lower 80s by week’s end.

Next weekend is looking to be much nicer with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday with morning temps starting out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Beach & Surf Forecast

Surfing conditions will be poor for both today and on Sunday. Wave heights will only be 1 to 2 feet both days. There will be a small east-southeast trade swell and a local windswell mix. Ocean water temperatures in the low to mid-60s. The rip current threat remains elevated so it is best to swim within sight of a lifeguard.

Thanks to the cold front, boating conditions will be deteriorating as winds shift out of the north and northeast. There will be small craft advisories in place by Sunday evening and into Monday. Small craft should exercise caution for winds today. The winds will be out of the north from 10 to 15 knots and they’ll increase to 15 to 20 knots by the afternoon. Seas will be 3 to 5 feet with choppy conditions on the intracoastal. Along the Gulf Stream waters, seas will be building to 4 to 5 feet tonight.

