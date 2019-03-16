WASHINGTON, D.C. -- More than two years after Wells Fargo first came under scrutiny for consumer abuses, lawmakers on Capitol Hill remain united in their criticism of the megabank. But, they are divided on what should happen next.



Some Democrats, including House Financial Service Chairwoman Maxine Waters, argue the bank is too big to manage. She is likely to push for a bill that could lead to the break-up of major banks in the event there is a pattern of consumer abuse.



Republicans, however, are not onboard with that idea.



"This is not a question of size, it's question of competence of management and the management practices they had in place," said Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-10th District, the highest ranking Republican on the Financial Services committee.



Wells Fargo has been under fire for, among other things, opening millions of fake accounts and charging people for auto insurance they did not need.



McHenry and other Republicans have criticized regulators, saying they dropped the ball on the Wells Fargo case and Congress should work to hold them accountable.



"What I want to do is make sure our regulators are doing the right thing. That they can find out customer harm and stop it before it becomes this epidemic that happened at Wells Fargo," he said.



In a divided Washington, it is unclear if Congress will take any action.



During a hearing before the Financial Services committee this week, Wells Fargo CEO Timothy Sloan was slammed by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.



"I’m shocked that you’re not in an orange suit and a little jail cell," said Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wisconsin.



"All the changes that you said that you’ve made are not evident. And you do not have the kind of customer satisfaction that you are alluding to," Waters said.



Sloan made the case that his bank has made progress after the years of scandal, though lawmakers expressed skepticism.



"Are we going to see more headlines coming up? Are we going to have another hearing about this?" McHenry asked Sloan.



"I can’t control the media," Sloan replied.



The heads of other banks are expected to testify before the same committee in the not too distant future.