WINTER PARK, Fla. — Artists and art fans from all over are in Winter Park this weekend for the annual Spring Sidewalk Art Festival.

Festival runs through Sunday at Central Park

Professional, amateur artists from all over the world

Children's Workshop Village is free

This is the 60th year for the festival, which lets artists display and sell their work in Central Park along Park Avenue.

There are professional artists from all over the world, and also an exhibit of student artists from Orange County's public and private schools.

A group of local museums also give children a chance to get creative.

The Children's Workshop Village is free, and features hands-on arts activities every day of the festival. One of the most popular events is Easel painting, with kids getting to paint using huge, outdoor easels.

The village is hosted by the Art and History Museums in Maitland, The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, the Cornell Fine Arts Museum, the Crealdé School of Art, the Hannibal Square Heritage Center, the Orlando Museum of Art, The Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts, and more.

The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival runs Saturday through 6 p.m. and Sunday through 5p.m. The festival itself is free, but parking will be at a premium and you may have to pay. Find parking information on the festival website.