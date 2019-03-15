ORLANDO, Fla. -- An Ohio man is accused of hiring a hacker to break into a woman's social-media account, posting her sexually explicit photos online and demanding more images for "his own sexual gratification," according to the University of Central Florida Police.

John F. Thompson, 23, charged with extortion, sexual cyberharassment

Arrest affidavit from UCF police said Thompson admitted to the crimes

Thompson said he targeted the woman after dating her sister

UCF Police detective Jeffrey Panter said Thompson's alleged scheme to extort naked photos of the woman began in May 2018.

The alleged victim looked like her sister, the suspect told investigators. But his former girlfriend wouldn't share sexually explicit images of herself. So he targeted her sister, because he reportedly thought she was "attractive, and he wanted more images of the victim for his own sexual gratification,'' the affidavit said.

The woman's connection to UCF, if any, was not discclosed in the affidavit.

Thompson this week entered not-guilty pleas to two charges of extortion, both felonies, and one charge of sexual cyberharassment, a misdemeanor.

Thompson gave the unidentified hacker the alleged victim's name, date of birth, phone number, and Snapchat handle on May 21, 2018, police said.

The hacker then sent a text message to the woman, who was tricked into providing her login information.

"Through the use of deceitful language, the computer hacker convinced the victim to send the login information for her Snapchat account to fix the technical issue," the report said.

She later learned someoine in Canada got into her account. Then the hacker demanded sexually explicit images to regain access to her account.

"The computer hacker threatened the victim by stating if she contacted the police about this matter, he/she would post all of the sexually explicit images and videos that were already in her Snapchat account to the internet," the report said.

Then sexually explicit images of her were sent to her friends. Similar images were posted to a website on June 10, 2018. She contacted UCF police days later.

The woman got another text July 13, 2018.

"That text message included a sexually explicit image of the victim from her compromised Snapchat account, a photograph of her father's Facebook account, and her mother's phone number," the report said. The message threatened to send her images to her parents.

Panter, the detective, posed as the woman and contacted the sender.

"If I don't get my selfie in 5 minutes, I'm sending this to one of your parents, or maybe one of your brothers, or your sister, or step mom, time's ticking, hurry up or you'll regret it," the sender told the detective.

Panter later told the suspect he was a law enforcement officer.

"During our recorded phone conversation, the defendant admitted to soliciting a computer hacker to target the victim's Snapchat account back on May 21, 2018," the report said. "This was for the purposes of obtaining sexually explicit images of the victim."