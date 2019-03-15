WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is blocking legislation to block his border wall emergency declaration, setting up the first veto of his administration.

The President signed the veto in the Oval Office Friday afternoon.

Thursday, the Senate voted 59-41 to block the declaration , with 12 Republicans joining Democrats.

“Today I am vetoing this resolution. Congress has the freedom to pass this resolution and I have the duty to veto it," @realDonaldTrump said.



Per pool report, Trump said GOP voters are “overwhelmingly” against measure (despite Rs in the House & Senate voting for it). — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) March 15, 2019

It's not expected that the House and Senate will have the votes to override President Trump’s veto.

The declaration would set aside $3.6 billion more to border barriers than Congress approved. It would redirect billions in federal dollars earmarked for defense spending toward the southern border wall. It still faces several legal challenges in federal court.

