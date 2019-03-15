WASHINGTON — A federal judge set November 5 as the trial date for President Trump's long-time political advisor, Roger Stone.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she expects the trial will take about two weeks. Stone has plead not guilty to charges of obstruction, witness tampering, and giving false statements.

Stone returned to the federal courthouse Thursday for a status hearing where Jackson ultimately decided not to rule on a gag order compliance issue regarding the re-release of Stone's book in late February, now titled "The Myth of Russian Collusion: The Inside Story of How Donald Trump REALLY Won," which included a new introduction, critical of Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Jackson imposed a second gag order on Stone on February 21, barring him from making public statements about the case or those involved in it.

Stone’s attorneys were required to submit documents at the beginning of this week with a more detailed timeline of when Stone wrote the introduction and communications between Stone, his attorneys and the publisher.

Jackson began the session, saying she didn't "intend to dwell" on the dispute, instead she said the "most prudent thing" to do was to set the schedule ahead of the Stone case.

Jeannie Rhee, an attorney for the prosecution said claims made by Stone's attorneys were contradicted by email exchanges submitted in documents by the defense earlier this week.

Jackson, who also has been overseeing Paul Manafort case, said she hadn't been able to read through all the documents submitted, but she said she would consider the prosecutors' arguments at a later time.

As Stone's attorneys prepare for their November 5 trial date, they are now going through 9 terabytes of files that the prosecution has produced for discovery.

"We can pile it as high as the Washington Monument twice," Robert Buschel, one of Stone's attorneys said during the proceeding.

Stone is due back in court in Washington for another status conference on April 30. A pretrial conference has been set for September 17.