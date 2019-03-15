The Sunflowers of Sanborn will likely be no more. Cambria town leaders have approved a zoning ordinance amendment Thursday evening 3-2 that will require approval from the planning board for events.

There will also be strict fees, and if the number of people expected is exceeded, whoever is hosting the event will have to go back to the planning board. But because the Sunflowers of Sanborn is in a residential area, it does not appear they will be able to continue their operation as they have in the past.

The ordinance is specifically written for agricultural businesses like wineries, distilleries, corn mazes, and sun flower fields that bring in tourists. The changes will go into effect within a couple months.

"It restricts the ability of these businesses to do special events like have live music, do food trucks or have things like bridal showers," said Erik Gustafson, owner of A Gust of Sun Winery and Vineyard.

The Cambria Town Hall was packed with standing room only. Gustafson was there to defend his business, which in his mind was being targeted.

"There are a lot of frivolous complaints they have been making over the years that has caused the town to overreact and pass this ordinance, which is going to end up hurting lots and lots of businesses," Gustafson said.

According to the ordinance, strict fees would be applied. For parties larger than 100 attendees, it would cost $250 for each application and you have to let the planning board know 60 days in advance. Late applications would be subjected to an additional $250. Additional regulations for new buildings and parking are added too.

A Western New York favorite, the owners of Sunflowers of Sanborn were also in attendance as the fate of their previous events hung in the air.

"As far as what he did last year, now you’re getting into a full blown business separate from your normal agricultural business and that’s the problem," said the supervisor.

Not everyone was opposed the new zoning ordinance proposals. Victoria Eberle, a certified pro dog trainer, said she thinks the board is business friendly and was fair. She had concerns about safety.

"Mostly the sunflowers, there were a lot of traffic issues, there were complaints. I myself had problems with my clients coming through that area," Eberle said.