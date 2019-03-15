ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nearly a half-billion dollars are up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

The jackpot, as of Friday afternoon, was $495 million. The estimated cash option is $300.2 million.

The Powerball jackpot was last hit in New York in the December 26 drawing. Since then, there have been 22 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner.

In the most recent drawing held Wednesday, the winning numbers were white balls 18, 36, 45, 47, 69, plus Powerball 14, and Power Play multiplier 3X.

One ticket in Florida matched all five white balls and doubled the prize to $2 million, because the ticket included the Power Play® option for an additional $1.

Tickets are sold in 44 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.