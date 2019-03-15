ORLANDO, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Orange Blossom Trail late Friday afternoon, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The deadly crash happened in Orlando around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of OBT and Kaley Street.

The 66-year-old man driving the semi-truck was driving east on Kaley Street, but troopers say all they know so far is that the right side of the truck struck 40-year-old Marlene Moreno, of Orlando, who was riding a bike.

According to Lt. Kim Montes, Moreno was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.