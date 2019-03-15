ORLANDO, Fla. — It is shaping up to be a very warm afternoon across Central Florida, with some areas seeing the upper 80s later on.

Some areas of fog will greet portions of the area to start Friday, with morning temperatures in the 60s.

The fog will bring off quickly by mid-morning, and the warmth will build across the area.

We will see a blend of sun and clouds on Friday, with highs pushing into the low to mid 80s.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out, but the overwhelming majority of the area will stay dry.

The warmth will continue across the region for Friday evening, with temperatures only falling into the 70s. Expect increasing clouds overnight, with warm lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances are still on track to arrive for the weekend. A cold front will push through the area Saturday, bringing clouds and some scattered showers.

A washout is not expected though, with cooler temperatures in the low 80s.

The rain chances will continue for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday. Scattered showers will possible almost at any time, but like Saturday a washout is not anticipated. It will be cooler on Sunday, with highs only in the low 70s.

The somewhat unsettled weather pattern will continue into next week. Mostly cloudy skies will continue on Monday, with a few widely scattered showers possible. Highs for Monday will be in the low 70s.

There is now some uncertainty about rain chances for Tuesday. A storm system that will push toward the area now looks like it may stay well south of the region.

For now, scattered showers look possible for Tuesday, but this may have to adjusted. Highs for Tuesday will be in the low 70s.

Quieter weather returns for the middle of next week, with abundant sunshine. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will be in the low to mid 70s.

Beach & Surf Forecast

Boaters will have fair conditions on Friday, with seas 2 to 3 feet and a southerly breeze.

Surfers will find poor conditions, with a small east-southeasterly swell. The rip current threat will be moderate today, with Atlantic water temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.