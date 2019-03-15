ORLANDO, Fla. — Cirque du Soleil has brought Luzia to Orlando , something never been done before. Here are five things you need to know before transporting yourself to an imaginary Mexico:

For the first time, Cirque du Soleil has brought Luzia to Orlando. This show is also Cirque’s first time having a rain curtain in a Big Top show.



Luzia takes you to an imaginary Mexico.



“It’s inspired by different locations, different eras, history in Mexico, the colors, the music – it’s live,” said acrobat Kelly McDonald, who is also part of the creation team.



One-thousand costume pieces show up on stage every night.



The performers represent nearly 19 countries. In the past three years, this group has landed in 17 cities.



The Big Top tent is located next to the Florida Mall. Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia is in town through April 21.