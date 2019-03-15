ORLANDO, Fla. — Cirque du Soleil has brought Luzia to Orlando, something never been done before. Here are five things you need to know before transporting yourself to an imaginary Mexico:
- For the first time, Cirque du Soleil has brought Luzia to Orlando. This show is also Cirque’s first time having a rain curtain in a Big Top show.
- Luzia takes you to an imaginary Mexico.
“It’s inspired by different locations, different eras, history in Mexico, the colors, the music – it’s live,” said acrobat Kelly McDonald, who is also part of the creation team.
- One-thousand costume pieces show up on stage every night.
- The performers represent nearly 19 countries. In the past three years, this group has landed in 17 cities.
- The Big Top tent is located next to the Florida Mall. Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia is in town through April 21.