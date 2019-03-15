CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Shootings at two mosques in New Zealand has claimed the lives of at least 49 people in Christchurch, with more than 20 seriously wounded in what authorities are calling a terrorist attack.

3 men, 1 women detained; one of the men charged with murder

One attacker described as white Australian who is anti-Muslim

Authorities say bombs were placed under vehicles; bombs defused

Witnesses describe the shootings

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is calling the attacks in Christchurch an "an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence" and said many of those impacted may be migrants and refugees.

"It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack," Ardern said.

The person who has committed this violent act has no place here. To those in Christchurch; I encourage you to stay inside and follow the instructions of @nzpolice. The Police Commissioner will be making a public statement at 5pm. I will update everyone again later this evening. — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) March 15, 2019

The attack occurred at the Masjid Al Noor mosque in central Christchurch at about 1:45 p.m. local time.

Witness Len Peneha said he saw a man dressed in black enter the mosque and then heard dozens of shots, followed by people running from the mosque in terror

Peneha, who lives next door to the mosque, said the gunman ran out of the mosque, dropped what appeared to be a semi-automatic weapon in his driveway, and fled.

Peneha said he then went into the mosque to try and help.

"I saw dead people everywhere. There were three in the hallway, at the door leading into the mosque, and people inside the mosque," he said. "It's unbelievable nutty. I don't understand how anyone could do this to these people, to anyone. It's ridiculous."

There was a second shooting at the Linwood Masjid Mosque that Ardern said killed 10 people. Mark Nichols told the New Zealand Herald he heard about five gunshots and that a Friday prayer-goer returned fire with a rifle or shotgun.

Nichols said he saw two injured people being carried out on stretchers past his automotive shop and that both people appeared to be alive.

The Associated Press reporting one person claiming responsibility had a 74-page anti-immigration manifesto, detailing why he carried out the attack, saying he is white 28-year-old Australian, racist and anti-Muslim.

The man allegedly said he chose New Zealand to show that even remote parts of the world have what he calls "mass immigration" problems.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed that the man who wrote the manifesto was an Australian-born citizen.

Morrison also took to Twitter to condemn the attack.

I condemn the violent, extremist, right-wing terrorist attack that has stolen the lives of so many innocent New Zealanders as they went about their peaceful practice of worship at their mosques in Christchurch today. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 15, 2019

The remarks by Senator Fraser Anning blaming the murderous attacks by a violent, right-wing, extremist terrorist in New Zealand on immigration are disgusting. Those views have no place in Australia, let alone the Australian Parliament. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 15, 2019

None of those allegedly involved were on terror watch lists. Authorities took three men and a woman into custody. One of the men has been charged with murder, according to Police Commissioner Mike Bush.

He said authorities were not aware of other suspects beyond the four who were detained but they could not be certain.

Witnesses say the attackers went into the places of worship and began shooting at random.

Bush said the defense force had defused a number of improvised explosive devices that were attached to vehicles stopped after the attacks.

Los Angeles, Minneapolis, and New York law enforcement say they are adding extra police patrols around mosques as a precaution.