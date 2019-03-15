PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. – An investigation is underway after a man died after an argument with a woman, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call for medical assistance near Lindsay Avenue in the Port St. John area.

According to investigators, the man and woman were involved in a domestic dispute. During the dispute the man was injured and later died, according to Sheriff's Office spokesman Tod Goodyear.

No arrests have been made.

No other details were immediately available.