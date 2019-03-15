BARBERVILLE, Fla. — Take a step back in time to the rustic charm of early pioneers in Florida. Here’s what you need to know about the Barberville Pioneer Settlement before you visit.

The Barberville Pioneer Settlement is an educational and hands-on experience that teaches visitors knowledge of the pioneer lifestyle through folk life demonstrations, preservation, and historical exhibits.

During specific times of the year and certain weekends, the settlement has reenactments on the property, doing a host of unique demonstrations.

You can also take part in lots of hands on activities from woodworks, to blacksmith classes, candle-making demonstrations, and much more.

Call ahead to check on Barberville’s availability and festival hours throughout the year.

For more information, check out their website .

