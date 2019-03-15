BARBERVILLE, Fla. — Take a step back in time to the rustic charm of early pioneers in Florida. Here’s what you need to know about the Barberville Pioneer Settlement before you visit.
- The Barberville Pioneer Settlement is an educational and hands-on experience that teaches visitors knowledge of the pioneer lifestyle through folk life demonstrations, preservation, and historical exhibits.
- During specific times of the year and certain weekends, the settlement has reenactments on the property, doing a host of unique demonstrations.
- You can also take part in lots of hands on activities from woodworks, to blacksmith classes, candle-making demonstrations, and much more.
- Call ahead to check on Barberville’s availability and festival hours throughout the year.
- For more information, check out their website.