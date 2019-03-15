LONGWOOD, Fla. -- News of a mass shooting in New Zealand is hitting the Muslim community hard—including right here in Central Florida.

Central Florida's Muslim community reacts to New Zealand mosque shootings

Longwood police are stepping up patrols at American Muslin Community Centers

"Those people were just Muslims in a house of worship," Dr. Shakil Ahmed said. "They were just praying to God, praying for peace. These acts of terrorism, they just break our heart."

Ahmed was in disbelief Friday morning as he watched the events play out in Christchurch, New Zealand, 8,000 miles across the ocean. But as chairman of American Muslim Community Centers in Longwood, he picked up the phone.

"We had to alert our Longwood Police Department. They already knew about it," he said.

Longwood police told Spectrum News 13 today that they would be stepping up patrols at the mosque and community center on Wilma Street—not due to any tips or threats of violence, but merely as a precaution.

Police emphasized a continuous "open dialogue" with the mosque as well, crediting that line of communication as a way to help members feel safe.

Ahmed said he’ll too calm fears during their Friday afternoon prayer service.

"We are confident in our neighbors, in the society at large, in our law enforcement department," he said. "And we just want Muslims not to panic. Let’s just have a good relationship of love and understanding towards each other. Hate has got no part in society."