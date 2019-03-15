ORLANDO, Fla. — A newly released 911 call may shed light on how a 9-year-old girl died at an Orlando apartment complex in February.

Orlando girl, 9, stopped breathing after she went to bed in Feb.

In 911 call, a caller said the child allegedly drank bleach

Medical Examiner had requested a detective

On February 27, paramedics received a call were told a 9-year-old girl stopped breathing soon after she went to bed. When they arrived at the Orlando home, the girl was unresponsive.

In the 911 call, the operator asks the caller to clarify what’s wrong with the child:

OPERATOR: “She drank bleach?” CALLER: “Yeah, she drank bleach, yeah.”

The girl was rushed to the nearest children’s hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Spectrum News spoke to the Director of Florida Poison Control Center in Tampa and asked how common it is for children to die from drinking bleach.

“Several dozen happen every year, but most of those a child takes a taste, they spit up, or they spit it out,” said Alfred Aleguas. “After the age of 5 or 6 they sort of fall of our radar, because they're old enough to know better than to taste everything they find.”

In separate call made to the Orlando Police Department, the Medical Examiner requested a detective—that often means foul play is suspected.

A neighbor who knew the girl told Spectrum News 13 off camera that the child's family is from Haiti, and that the child would come over often and knock on the door, and go out on play dates with her children.

She also told me that the child had a good disposition and was very happy.

“I never heard of a child trying to use bleach to commit suicide. Any self-harm act,” Aleguas said.

The cause of the girl's death has not been released.