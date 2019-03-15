DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It is the final days of celebration in Volusia County with Bike Week: Chrome, roaring engines and leather as far as the eye can see.

However, law enforcement is out and watching; with police cracking down to make sure people enjoy the ride safely.

Since Bike Week began on last Friday, Daytona Beach Police Department stated there have been no deaths, but roughly 100 crashes, some with serious injuries.

An estimated 300,000 visitors crisscross the region; Compounded with the start of Spring Break and St. Patrick's Day, which the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports is one of the deadliest holidays on U.S. roadways, safety is paramount.

To reduce crashes, speeding, careless driving and red light violations, police are conducting high-visibility enforcement operations.

The county's grant-funded crackdown has led to 49 seat belt violations, nearly 200 speeding violations, another 100 warnings and 12 arrests.

According to Daytona Beach Police Department, the last death was a day or so before the event started, with a motorcycle hit-and-run crash on Nova Road, just north of Beville Road.​