One of the largest rural lifestyle retailers has officially landed in upstate New York.

Tractor Supply Co. Distribution Center has officially opened their doors at their new located in Frankfort.

This massive center spans roughly 925,000 square feet, the equivalence of roughly 16 football fields.

This plant has already created 280 local jobs over the past two years. The company says in the next five years that numbers could increase to over 600.

This distribution center will serve a good portion of the north east stores.

"And the northeast is a key corridor for us I'll give you an example,” said Greg Sandfort, Tractor Supply Co., CEO. “The average store here in the north east is about a million dollar greater and that's the average store than our average of our chain, so we do a lot more business here in the north east."

The company also says this center will lead to more tractor supplies opening up across New York State. That number is currently at 82 statewide.

