TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Expect the roads of north Brevard County to be jammed Friday, all due to the skies being busy.

Warbird Airshow, Delta IV rocket launch scheduled Friday

Titusville Police will have extra officers on duty

Friday will be day one of the Space Coast Warbird Airshow at the Space Coast Regional Airport. There is also a scheduled Delta IV rocket launch at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The airshow features vintage and modern aircraft, high-flying acts, and an afternoon and evening show Friday.

The rocket launch is set for Friday night, so traffic will be very congested.

The Titusville Police Department will have extra officers on duty in and around the airport to make sure the roads are safe.