WASHINGTON — The Senate voted to block President Trump's emergency declaration to fund a border wall, setting up the first possible veto of President Trump's administration.

The Senate voted 59-41 to block the declaration, with 12 Republicans joining Democrats.

The resolution already cleared the House, which means it will head to President Trump's desk. Trump says he plans to reject the measure.

VETO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019

It would then be up to Congress to override the veto. It's not expected that the House and Senate will have the votes to override that veto.

The emergency declaration would set aside $3.6 billion more to border barriers than lawmakers approved.

Just in:



By a 59-41 total, the Senate has voted to block @realDonaldTrump's emergency declaration for his border wall.



12 Republicans voted for it:



Alexander

Blunt

Collins

Lee

Moran

Murkowski

Paul

Portman

Romney

Rubio

Toomey

Wicker





