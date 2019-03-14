AUSTIN, Texas – Beto O’Rourke Thursday will be announcing that he is making a run for the White House in the 2020 presidential election, according to KTSM, the NBC affiliate for El Paso, Texas.

Announcement has been anticipated for months

O'Rourke to travel to Iowa this week

Lost Texas Senate race against Ted Cruz by 3 percentage points



Spectrum News reached out to O’Rourke’s campaign and they would not verify that O’Rourke is set to make the announcement. O'Rourke came up 3 percentage points short of beating Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 election and becoming the first Democrat elected to a statewide office in Texas since 1994.

PREVIOUS | Ted Cruz Hangs On to Retain US Senate Seat

"I'm as hopeful as I have ever been in my life. And tonight's loss does nothing to diminish the way that I feel about Texas and this country,” said O’Rourke during his concession speech in 2018.

"BETO," as his omnipresent campaign signs referred to him, ran an unorthodox Senate campaign, shunning pollsters, consultants, and PAC money. Instead, O’Rourke ran on a grassroots effort from a massive volunteer force and visited every county in Texas.

READ MORE | Beto O’Rourke Says He’s Made His 2020 Decision

"I want to make sure that every single one of us is given the opportunities that we need in life,” said O’Rourke.

His close Senate loss in Texas set fundraising records and was enough to earn him national attention, as well as comparisons to former President Barack Obama, leading to calls for a presidential bid. Since his loss in the 2018 Senate race, O'Rourke has maintained that he was not interested in running for president.

El Paso born and raised, he is just eight years removed from serving on the El Paso City Council and has served only three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. Critics say he's not as progressive as supporters may believe and has been noncommittal on popular Democratic issues like Medicare for All and vague on others.